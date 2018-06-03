Share:

rawalpindi - The City District Government Rawalpindi in a crackdown imposed Rs1,74,000 fine on profiteers.

The special price magistrates Asher Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Liaquat Ali, AC City, Muzafar Hussain, Kamran Khan and Munawar Hussain Magsi imposed fine on sellers of milk, fruit, vegetable, pakoras, samosas as well as butchers in various areas of the city.

The government has been ensuring provision of daily use items to consumers on affordable prices and strict action is also being against hoarders and profiteers. These views were expressed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sara Hayyat while talking to media men here on Saturday.

She said that the special price magistrates paid surprise visits in the markets, shopping malls and Ramadan Sasta Bazaars to check the prices of edibles. She said the SPMs found scores of shopkeepers involved in selling the fruit, vegetable, milk, yogurt, meat, mutton and other kitchen use items on high rates and imposed fine Rs174,000 on them.

She said that the government started registering FIRs against the profiteers under section 3/7 and sending them to Adiala Jail.

Sara Hayyat said the government finalised for the shopkeepers the rate lists with direction to act upon it or else face the music. She said government has been trying to provide maximum relief to the consumers during Ramazan. ADCG Sara Hayyat warned the shopkeepers to avoid selling daily use items to consumers on high prices or else cases would be registered against them.