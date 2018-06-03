Share:

FCCI welcomes extension in PM export project

ISLAMABAD (APP): Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has welcomed the extension in Prime Minister export project for the next three years. Commenting on the decision of ECC to extend the date for PM export package, the president FCCI Shabbir Hussain said that textile is the mainstay of national economy and the extension in this project will help in bridging the gap between imports and exports, reported Radio Pakistan. He further said that Faisalabad is contributing fifty five percent to the total exports of Pakistan and its all impacts are immediately felt by the business community of Faisalabad. He stressed that this package yielded positive results and hence the textile export is gradually picking up during the last few months. The exports are increasing but the fear of disruption of export package due to the election process had precipitated concerns among the business community which was demanding continuity of this package in greater national interest.

He said that government has rightly decided to extend this package for next 3 years so that exporters could fully concentrate on the export of textile products.

PTDC welcomes Tajikistan Embassy’s electronic visa system

ISLAMABAD (APP): Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Ch Abdul Ghafoor Khan has welcomed the electronic visa system introduced by Embassy of Tajikistan. In a statement issued here, he said that online visa facility would provide great relief to tourists intending to get visa of Tajikistan online. The new electronic visa system, MD said, had also ended hardships for tourists to stand in queues for hours. It is also facilitating the process of obtaining a visa of Tajikistan and increasing the number of tourists in various countries. He said that such initiatives through joint cooperation would ultimately create good impact in the economy sector of Pakistan and Tajikistan besides making improvement of relations between these two countries. Meanwhile, Ch Abdul Ghafoor said new and modern travel facilities will be set up across the country including Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

He said that tourists' confidence had been restored and a large number of domestic and foreign tourists last year visited various resorts due to improvement in law and order situation. In this regard, negotiations with the local and foreign investors were underway to provide maximum facilities to the tourists, so that accommodation and infrastructure facilities can be set up under public-private partnership programs. He said that training programs will be organized to provide professional and skilled manpower in the tourism sector. He further said that Beach resorts were being constructed along the coastal highly.

Over 90pc wheat procurement targets achieved in Faisalabad, Multan

FAISALABAD/MULTAN (APP): Food Department has claimed to achieve 91.20 percent wheat target so far by purchasing 4,833,720 bags wheat during current wheat procurement drive in Faisalabad division. A spokesman of the food department said here Saturday that 5,093,922 bags Bardana was distributed among the wheat growers which is equal to 96.11 percent of the target. Efforts have also been accelerated to achieve 100 percent wheat procurement target within stipulated time, he added. Meanwhile, Food Department has achieved 92 per cent of the wheat procurement target in Multan district so far. According to sources, the department issued 94 per cent gunny bags. The wheat procurement drive is full swing and it would be completed within few days. District Food Controller Muhammad Suffian told APP that the Food Department would purchase 227,000 metric tonnes of wheat from farmers. He said that wheat procurement process was being carried out in transparent manner and all required facilities were being offered to growers at centres. He said that payments to wheat growers were being made through 17 banks. He said 3,500 applications for release of gunny bags had been rejected due non-fulfilment of the set criteria.

China to speed up tech market development

BEIJING (Xinhua): China's tech sector has seen huge developments in recent years, helping to boost the country's global influence in science and technology. The next step is to strengthen its current technology transfer system and speed up developing its technology market, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology. Earlier this week, the ministry issued guidelines to further commercialize and industrialize science and technology achievements. According to the guidelines, China will develop a technology market with its service system improving and market scale expanding by 2020. Twenty high-level professional technology transfer organizations will be set up to guide the market, and another 600 organizations will be built to provide technology transfer services. China will develop three to five technology trade market hubs, and train 10,000 professional agents for technology transfer.

The guidelines also proposed developing specific technology trade markets in artificial intelligence and biopharmaceuticals.

Building international technology transfer platforms in Belt and Road countries will also help China tap its industry capacity and promote its technology trade market into an essential global hub, according to the guidelines.