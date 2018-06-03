Share:

LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, will contest election from NA-125, Lahore, (new name of NA-120 as per delimitations), approved the Central Parliamentary Board of the PML-N here yesterday. National Assembly constituency NA-125 (older name NA-120) has been a stronghold of the Sharifs. The seat was won by Beugm Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif in bypoll on September 17 last. This seat had fallen vacant after Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified Nawaz Sharif.

Sources in the party say, the board formally okayed Maryam Nawaz as a contestant from the said National Assembly seat. She will also contest election from PP-149, a provincial assembly seat.

It may be mentioned that Maryam had played a vital role in the victory of her ailing mother from this constituency and she is still in touch with the electorate of NA-125. A number of development works in this constituency are underway on the direction of Maryam Nawaz.

Sources say a go head has been given to the PML-N workers of this constituency to start preparations for contest which most likely will be with PTI's main leader Dr Yasmin Rashid who has a big clout in the same constituency.