MIRPUR (AJK) - Faisal Iqbal Ratyal, an AJK native, has succeeded to bag the position of Director General at Ministry of IT & Telecom Government of Pakistan through the competitive process.

He is son of Engr Iqbal Ratayal, retired secretary electricity and Managing Director Power Development Organisation of AJK Government. He had his basic education from Army Public School Murree. He did his graduation from Government College Lahore besides securing his Masters degree from Nottingham Trent University United Kindgom.

He has rich experience with Huawei, a Chinese telecom leader. He has also been associated with the safe city projects of Islamabad and Lahore.