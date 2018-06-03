Share:

rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force during an action foiled two attempts to smuggle heroin abroad and arrested three smugglers at the New Islamabad International Airport, informed sources on Saturday.

According to sources, the ANF staff was conducting search of luggage of passengers at the International Departure of the NIIAP when it detected more than 1kg Hashish concealed tactfully in baggage of two passengers. Both the passengers were held on the spot by ANF and shifted to Police Station for further investigation. According to ANF officials, the smugglers Javed and Fahad were trying to board the Dubai-bounded flight when the ANF arrested them.

In another action, ANF nabbed a passenger at the NIIAP after recovering Ice Heroin from his baggage. The smuggler named Habib Rehman was trying to fly to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) via Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight number PK-753 from Islamabad.

The accused passenger has packed Ice heroin in cigarette packs tactfully, an ANF official told media. A case was registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.