Share:

KARACHI (PR): - Hassan Baig, senior joint secretary /additional secretary in BS-21, assumed charge as Director General of CAA in addition to his own duties in Aviation Division. Hassan Baig did his M.Phil in Economics from Quaid-e-Azam University. He has served at various top positions in civil services of Pakistan, including assistant commissioner of income tax, deputy secretary on projects at the Establishment Division, executive district officer (community development)/finance in Rawalpindi, deputy secretary of FIA, Ministry of Interior, community welfare attaché in Libya, joint secretary at the ministry of overseas Pakistanis and additional chief secretary in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Government.

joint secretary of aviation, joint secretary of science and technology and director general of Pakistan halal authority. Prior to joining aviation division, he was serving as additional secretary at the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan.