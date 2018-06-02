Share:

LOS ANGELES-Ben Affleck is selling his private Georgia island estate.

The 45-year-old actor currently owns a sprawling 87-acre Hampton Island Preserve compound, but it has now been revealed he has listed the expansive property with real estate agents Engel & Völkers for a whopping $8.9 million.

According to the listing, the property sits alongside the North Newport River just off the coast of Georgia, and is ‘’considered to be one of Georgia Coasts Crown Jewels.’’

The estate contains three separate homes, with the first being a white Greek Revival-style 6,000-square-foot plantation home called ‘the Big House’, which boasts four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, and is set across two stories.

The Big House also features a breathtaking entrance complete with bold columns and a grand set of stairs leading to the grand foyer, as well as a sprawling central receiving room, kitchen, dining room, and gentleman’s study.

Residents can also walk along a brick path from the main house which will take them directly to the river.

The estate also comes with two other homes, the Oyster House - a 10,000-square-foot wooden camp-style house - and a Summer House.

The Oyster House is surrounded by glass windows and has five bedrooms, three of which are master suites, and two of which include bunk beds made from wood salvaged from merchant sea ships.

The Summer House, meanwhile, is a single-story home with a metal roof and a room built for summer entertaining, as well as boasting oversized fireplaces, stone floors, and a large decking area.

If the three homes weren’t enough, there’s also a dock complex, which Variety reports is home to ‘’a 38-foot mahogany sport-fishing boat christened Pilar’’ which ‘’can be used as quirky additional guest quarters.’’

The ‘Justice League’ actor - who has Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six, with his estranged wife Jennifer Garner - is believed to have forked out $7.11 million when he purchased the property back in 2003.