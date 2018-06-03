Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Businessmen Front, the opposition group of traders and industrialists at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has urged the political parties to elucidate their policy regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor in (CEPC) their economic agenda to the business community before the forthcoming general elections.

FPCCI standing committee chairman and LBF senior leader Sardar Usman Ghani criticised the government for not taking into account the concerns of local businesses regarding the China- Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said the corridor has a deep rooted implication for the region stretching from Pakistan, China, Iran, Central Asia to USA and India.

He said that the inflow of Chinese investment and business enterprises will adversely impact the interests of Pakistani business communities, urging the government to announce the same incentives to the local investors declared for foreign investors of China Pakistan Economic Corridor in projects.

He said that successive past governments and present rulers had totally neglected the business and industrial sectors. He said that political parties besides convincing general voters should also give a clear road map to improve the falling exports and support the deteriorating economy.

He stressed that all political parties should develop a consensus on the economic roadmap to make Pakistan a strong economy.

He said the charter of the economy was absolutely necessary for achieving better economic growth and all political parties should rise above their political interests and develop a consensus on the economic roadmap and national economic agenda to put Pakistan on the path of sustainable economic growth.