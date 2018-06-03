Share:

QUETTA - Stalemate over nomination of a caretaker chief minister is still continuing in Balochistan as no final decision has yet been taken.

In this connection, four rounds of talks have been held between former chief minister Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo and former Leader of Opposition in Balochistan Assembly Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal.

Another round of talks is expected to be held today (Sunday). However, if consensus could not be reached, the issue would be submitted to the parliamentary committee of the house for its consideration.