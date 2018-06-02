Share:

SIALKOT-Emirates Airline's flight narrowly escaped mishap when a bird hit its engine while landing at the runway of Sialkot International Airport.

According to the airport management, a stray bird hit the engine of the Emirates Airline's aircraft, as the flight (EK-620) coming from Dubai, was landing at the runway. The pilots safely landed averting any untoward incident as all the on-board passengers and crew remained safe.

However, Emirates Airline's flight from Sialkot to Dubai was cancelled and the passengers were returned due to some serious technical faults in the aircraft caused by the hitting of the bird, said the airport officials.