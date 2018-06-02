Share:

SIALKOT-The police and district administration have withdrawn the official protocol from Gujranwala Division-based elected representatives.

They include eight federal ministers, two federal parliamentary secretaries, two provincial ministers and seven provincial parliamentary secretaries.

It happed after the dissolution of the national and Punjab assemblies following the completion of their constitutional tenures.

In 2013 general elections, the PML-N had won 22 seats out of all the 23 seats of National Assembly in Gujranwala Division besides winning 44 out of total 46 seats of the Punjab Assembly in six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts. Thus, the Gujranwala Division had a sizable participation in the Federal Cabinet and in the Punjab Cabinet.