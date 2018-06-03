Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Mohmmad Zubair administered oath to Fazlur Rehman as Caretaker Chief Minister in a simple but impressive ceremony held at Governor House on Saturday.

Talking to a group of journalists hours after taking oath, Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Fazlur Rehman said he did not foresee delay or postponement of general elections.

The caretaker chief minister said it [election] would be held on time. “I am thankful to the outgoing chief minister and the opposition who, showing their trust and confidence, nominated me as caretaker chief minister,” he said.

About caretaker cabinet, Fazlur Rehman said he would appoint a balanced caretaker cabinet within next two days.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by out-going chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durani, former provincial ministers, Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani and others. The DG Rangers, IG police, chairman P&D and secretaries of different departments also attended the ceremony.

Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon conducted the oath-taking ceremony started with the recitation from Holy Quran and National Anthem.

The caretaker chief minister was given guard of honour when he arrived at the CM House. He assumed his office and was briefed by his Principal Secretary Aijaz Ali Khan.

Fazl is a former civil servant and has served Sindh as chief secretary twice. He is widely respected.

It may be noted that on May 31, the out-going Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Khwaja Izharul Hassan, addressing a joint press conference, at CM House had nominated Fazlur Rehman as caretaker chief minister of Sindh.

Our Staff Reporter