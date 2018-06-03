Share:

islamabad (PR) - An iftar dinner and distribution of gifts was organised on behalf of President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, first lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the International Children’s Day and Holy Month of Ramazan for the special children at the Directorate General of Special Education.

Welcoming and congratulating children and audience on the occasion of International Children’s Day and Holy Month of Ramadan on behalf of President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, first lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, Ambassador Ali Alizada said that Azerbaijan traditionally attaches great importance to the protection of the rights of children. The ambassador noted that the protection of children, improvement of their welfare, provision of their rights and freedoms and also coordination of state policy in this sphere is one of the main responsibilities of the Azerbaijani government.

He emphasised that a special role in the protection of children in Azerbaijan and beyond belongs also to Heydar Aliyev Foundation of Azerbaijan, especially to the president of the Foundation, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO and ISESCO, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

Since its establishment by the initiative of M.Aliyeva Heydar Aliyev Foundation has carried out important projects in the fields of identifying, educating children, provision of protection, health, freedom and other rights of children and these works continue successfully today.

The ambassador said that Heydar Aliyev Foundation started its work with Pakistan in 2005 with constructing a new school for girls in Muzaffarabad, Kashmir. And from that year President of the Foundation, the First Lady of Azerbaijan initiated a series of healthcare, education, development, social and humanitarian projects in all provinces of Pakistan.

He underlined that implementation of different social and humanitarian projects in Pakistan by the Foundation led by First Lady of Azerbaijan has the aim and serves to further strengthen and deepen brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

He stressed that the initiative and support given by the Foundation to celebrate International Children’s Day and Holy Month of Ramazan with special children today once again serves to humanity and has the purpose to attract attention to the protection.

and provision of the rights of children, to make them happy in their holiday, to show them that we are always with them, moreover through their performances which they showed, to present to the public and society that disability is not inability, only what they need are protection, support and love.

At the end Ambassador thanked President of H.Aliyev Foundation for her initiative and support. Chief Guest of the event Sheikh Anser Aziz, Mayor of Islamabad underlined high-level of relations in all spheres between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. He appreciated the projects of Heydar Aliyev Foundation implemented in different areas of Pakistan. Mayor Ansar Aziz mentioned Rara Highschool for 500 pupils, built by the Foundation in Muzaffarabad, Kashmir, after the devastating earthquake which hit the region in 2005. He stressed that the Foundation not only built the school but also continuously supplies it with needed equipment, i.e. computers, printers, other school material. Mayor of Islamabad also highlighted other projects of the Foundation, especially which were carried out in the field of healthcare, i.e. hepatitis B vaccination, check up and treatment, donation of ambulances and blood collection bags etc. Furthermore, he called back distribution of aid packages to the poor people of different districts during Ramazan and distribution of gifts, e-tablets, toys to centres for children with restricted health condition in Eid-ul-Adha, in 2017. Aziz stressed that this is the manifestation of sincere attitude of Mehriban Aliyeva towards Pakistan and reminded that due to all these works done by the Foundation, its President Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded Hilal-e-Pakistan order. At the end, he thanked the Foundation and the Embassy of Azerbaijan for organising an iftar dinner for the special children of Islamabad and making them feel as part of this world.

After the speeches the programme continued with the performances of special children from different schools and gifts were presented to them by the dignitaries participating in the event.