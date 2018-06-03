Share:

LAHORE -Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday ordered the Punjab inspector general of police to provide security to Ayesha Ahad Malik who claims to be the wife of PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz.

Taking suo motu notice on Ayesha Ahad Malik’s complaint, the top judge also directed the police chief to lodge a case, as directed by a sessions court, against all nominated accused of torturing Ayesha and her daughter. “Register a case today if the order is still effective,” the CJP directed the IGP by handing him over a copy of the sessions court’s order. “The case should be lodged if the order has not been annulled by a higher court,” he said and asked the IGP why he was upset on the orders.

Ayesha had moved a complaint pleading that she and her family had been receiving threats and their cases were also going slow. In 2011, she said, a session court ordered the police to lodge a case against Hamza, Ali Imran, Rana Sanaullah, former Sindh IG Rana Maqbool, former additional IG (Investigation) Zulfiqar Cheema and others but the case was not registered.

The CJP directed Advocate General of Punjab Asma Hamid to ensure appearance of Hamza in the court by 1pm. “Threats to citizen’s life cannot be tolerated,” the CJP observed. Former health minister Khwaja Salman Rafiq appeared before the court in another case said that he did not know about Hamza. After a short interval, a provincial law officer said that Hamza was abroad and would return within three to four days.

At this, the CJP directed the IGP to provide complete security to Ayesha and submit record of cases registered against her. The CJ also directed the police chief to come up with report about the delay by the policemen in registration of torture case despite the court’s order and put off further hearing until June 29. In 2011, the Defence-A police arrested Ayesha and her daughter on charges of kidnapping for ransom as a Pilipino woman accused her of the crime. An anti-terrorism court granted her into police custody on ten-day physical remand but the Lahore High Court had suspended the same. The high court questioned the integrity of the trial court and initiated an inquiry against the judge for not applying judicial mind while granting remand of Ayesha. Ayesha, after that, approached sessions court seeking registration of a case against police officials for keeping her and her daughter in illegal custody. She said Hamza Shahbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Ali Imran and some other police officials were involved in her illegal custody and the tortured she went through during that time.