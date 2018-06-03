Share:

NEW DELHI - A thumb injury sustained in the IPL has ruled India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha out of playing their Test match against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on June 14. Dinesh Karthik has been picked as replacement, ahead of Parthiv Patel. Having been struck on his right thumb by a Shivam Mavi bouncer on May 25, Saha faces an estimated recovery period of five to six weeks. He also missed six games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL because of a shoulder niggle. The first Test in England starts on August 1 at Edgbaston.