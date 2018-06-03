Share:

LAHORE - PML-N President and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said PTI Chairman Imran Khan did nothing in KP where people have been deprived of basic needs.

“The PTI chairman not only disappointed the people of KP where his party ruled for five years, but he also caused immense loss to the country by constantly telling lies and taking U-turns,” the Chief Minister said while talking to KP PML-N President Amir Muqam who called on him here.

Muqam praised Shehbaz Sharif for his valuable services to the people of Punjab.

He said Shehbaz has completed countless development and public welfare projects in Lahore and all over Punjab. The credit for modernising hospitals in Punjab and new educational institutions goes to Shehbaz Sharif. Engineer Amir Muqam said Punjab has become a role model for other provinces and other provinces also want development and progress like Punjab.

CM Shehbaz Sharif said the court of people has supported the PML-N and the people give respect and honour to the leadership of PML-N. We have discharged our responsibilities as an obligation. The PTI has disappointed the people in KP. Imran Niazi has inflicted damage and destruction at every stage due to his U-turns and lies. The PML-N will bring about development and prosperity in KP. The people of KP have been deceived by the slogan of change. He said those deceiving people on the billions trees cannot deserve to rule the nation. The progress and development of Punjab will also go to KP. He said the people of KP cannot be tricked by Niazi sahib now. He said the federal and Punjab governments of PML-N generated thousands of mega watts of electricity from their own resources. The PML-N has controlled terrorism and load-shedding. He said load-shedding has been eliminated and consumers are getting electricity despite reduction in hydel power electricity and hot weather. Saving of billions of rupees has been made in gas powered electricity plants installed in Punjab. A new history of Pakistan has been made by saving Rs 150 billion. Shehbaz Sharif said civilian and military leaderships made joint decision to eliminate terrorism and extremism and now Pakistan has become a peaceful country as all challenges can be faced with faith and determination. Separately, Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana called on Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the governor praised Shehbaz Sharif for development in Punjab and said, the CM changed entire look of the province. The five years term of Shehbaz Sharif is witness to hard work, honesty and transparency. Rafique Rajwana said the government of Punjab has made new history by making saving of billions of rupees. Every step was taken by the Punjab government for the public welfare and development. The people of other provinces praise progress in Punjab. Speaking on the occasion, CM Shehbaz Sharif said the Punjab government has made new history of honesty, hard work and goodness. We resolved the problems of the people considering them our own problems and worked day and night to resolve them and all mega projects have been completed at the top speed to provide relief to the people. Special attention has been paid on development of South Punjab and South Punjab has been given more funds in ratio to its population. In the past rulers have raised shallow slogans and did nothing practically to resolve their problems.

The people of South Punjab have trusted in PML-N in the past and they will do so in the future. The PML-N will go to the public for votes with raised head. Shehbaz Sharif said general elections should be held in time and in a transparent manner. Pakistan can be strengthened only through transparent polls. There should not be delay for even in second in the general elections because in time holding of elections is must for strengthening of democracy.