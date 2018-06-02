Share:

OKARA-A man was allegedly abducted and subjected to severe sexual torture at Panjiripur village here the other day.

Akbar, son of Abdul Aziz, submitted a complaint to Chorasta Mian Khan police stating that suspects Amjad, Ramzan, and Abdul Haleem abducted him and took him to a heap of chaff where they undressed him and subjected him to sexual torture. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.