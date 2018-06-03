Share:

islamabad - Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz has said Expanded Programme on Immunisation is an integral part of the health programme and Municipal Cooperation Islamabad is ensuring access of vaccinators to each door to immunise every child, said the mayor on Saturday.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of capacity building workshop regarding the EPI organised by Health Service Directorate of MCI held at the Convention Centre on Saturday.

He said that Health Service Directorate of MCI is ensuring that vaccinators should reach every housing unit to immunise every child of the city so that healthy generation could be made.

For this purpose, the MCI is taking steps to impart training to people so that awareness regarding immunisation programme could be provided.

On this occasion, Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Dr Sultan Azam Temuri and D.G Health Services, Dr Hassan Urooj, representatives of WHO were also present.

The workshop was attended by more than 250 community leaders, including religious scholars, khateebs, teachers and elected chairmen, vice chairmen, councillors and other elected representatives of different Union councils of Islamabad.

Mayor of Islamabad, Shiekh Anser Aziz said that for the success of health programme, participation and role of people from all walks of life is a vital element.

While appreciating teachers, religious scholars, civil society and elected representatives for their participation in the workshop, Mayor said that all of us should join hands to make Islamabad a healthy city.

He asked the participants to create awareness among people to get benefit from the free EPI programme so that their children could not only be saved from different diseases but a healthy society could be formulated.

While lauding the efforts of Health Services Directorate for organising a successful workshop, the Mayor said that engaging people from different walks of life in health programme is a wonderful initiative because we should work together to cope with future challenges and making Islamabad a healthy city.

On this occasion, D.G Health Services Dr Hassan Urooj gave detailed briefing regarding steps taken by the Health Services Directorate for making Islamabad a healthy city.

Dr Hassan Urooj said that the key to successful program is involvement and strengthening community ties for reaching every child. He said that awareness creation, demand generation and service delivery quality depends on community bond with EPI.

Inspector General of Police Dr Sultan Azam Temuri, representatives of WHO and other speakers addressed the participants of the workshop.