PESHAWAR - A ten-year-old girl was stripped in public and made to parade naked as ‘punishment’ in Hashtnagri area in Peshawar on Friday.

A fight between children turned into a bitter event as elders jumped in to sort out the scuffle. The children were fighting near Phool Imambargah when a man named Mazhar Hussain came and resorted to a cruel action. He tore the clothes of the minor girl and forced her to roam in the area.

The incident has caused a wave of anger, dissent and tension in the area. It was learnt that Hussain stripped the teenage girl in the public after exchanging harsh words with her brother earlier.

Ironically, media outlets remained silent on the subject even though an FIR had been registered against the accused on May 31.

Hussain is currently on the run and the minor’s family was consistently receiving death threats in an attempt to pressurise them to withdraw the police report.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud has taken notice of the incident and directed the city police to arrest the accused, who is still at large.

The District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan while taking notice of the reports making rounds on social media met the family of the ten-year-old girl. The nazim ordered the Station House Officer of the area to nab the culprit at the earliest.

Khan also assured the family that the district authorities will be by their side.

The Station House Officer confirmed the registration of FIR against both the parties, saying that they were relatives. He denied the report about stripping the girl, but confirmed that Hussain stopped the girl and tore her clothes.