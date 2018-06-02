Share:

OKARA-A local court handed down death sentence to a murderer and awarded life imprisonment to his accomplice here other day.

According to the prosecution, accused Abdullah alias Dodi Bodla, with the help of Shah Nawaz Bodla, had murdered a relative Waqar Ahmad Bodla in 2016. The police arrested the accused and produced them in court.

In the light of evidence, Depalpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Aslam sentenced Abdullah alias Dodi Bodla to death and fined him a total Rs300,000. He also sentenced co-accused Shah Nawaz Bodla to liefe in prison and imposed a fine of Rs200,000 upon him. Another Ali Ahmad was released due to lack of evidence.

SEVEN GAMBLERS HELD IN POLICE RAID

Seven gamblers were arrested in a police raid here. On being informed of a gambling den, a team of Hujra Shah Muqeem police, headed by Sub Inspector Shafiq, raided the spot and arrested five gamblers. They included Bashir Ahmed, Yawar Hussain, Afzaal, Arshad Ali and Adil Amin. The police also recovered Rs8,000 from the accused, registered a case and put them behind bars.