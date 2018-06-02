Share:

OKARA - Renala Khurd Saddr police registered a case against nine persons for demolishing a school wall at 3/1L village in an attempt to occupy state land here the other day.

According to police, land grabbers including Naeem, Abdul Khaliq, Aslam, Jamil, Sadiq Ali, Tariq and master Abbas attempted to occupy one kanal of the state land. For the purpose, they demolished the wall of a local school.

The Renala Khurd assistant commissioner got a case registered against nine persons at Renala Khurd Saddr police station for causing a loss of Rs150,000 to state property.

Fire destroys

household goods

Household items worth hundreds of thousands of rupees gutted in a fire erupted due to a short circuit at 11/1AL village here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, the fire engulfed two rooms of the house. On being informed of the incident, two vehicles of Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and overcame the fire. The fire, however, reduced household things worth hundreds of thousands of rupees to ashes. "The fire erupted due to a short circuit," said the rescue sources.