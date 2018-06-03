Share:

Parts of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of severe heat wave on Saturday with experts predicting the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist during the next 2-3 days. Frequent outages added to the woes of heat stricken people. Sibi remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 50 degree Celsius.Maximum temperature in Dadu, Jacobabad and Moenjodaro was recorded 49C, Sukkur, Larkana, Turbat, Rahim Yar khan, Bahawalnagar and Shaheed Benazirabad 48C. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 40C and 24C respectively. People preferred to stay indoors to save themselves from scorching heat, causing considerable decrease in traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and even in the afternoon. Lahore Canal as usual attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youths but also elderly people were seen beating the heat by taking a bath in the mud coloured canal water. At some places, even women were seen taking a dip in the canal. According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Meteorological department has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next 2-3 days. –Staff Reporter