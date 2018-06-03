Share:

KHAIRPUR - A girl died and two other girls were injured when a house wall collapsed near Pir Jo Goth on Saturday.

According to details, children were playing in house at Mlahi Saheto near Pir Jo Goth Village suddenly a wall of a house collapsed. As result one Razeela Saheto died on the spot while two other girls Aneela and Aneesa Saheto were injured seriously and they shifted to Pir Jo Goth Hospital in critical condition.

The body of girl handed over her heirs after post-mortem from taluka hospital Pir Jo Goth.

MAN RECOVERED

A kidnapped villager recovered from katcha area of Indus River on Saturday.

According to Khairpur police, SHO Baberloi Ghulam raided at Shah Belo and Bagirji katcha area of Indus River and recovered Bashir Ahmed who was kidnapped 11 days ago from Baberloi area.

Police arrested kidnapper Manthar Shaikh and recovered one KK and big quantity of cartridges from his possession while his other accomplished managed to escape from the spot.

KILLED

A woman killed her husband in Mangsi Village on Saturday. According to Baberloi police, Ghulam Rasool was tortured to death 25 days ago and his body was found from Date Palm Garden near Mangsi CNS. Police shifted the body nearby hospital for autopsy and later, handed the body to his heirs. During investigation it was discovered that Ghulam Rasool was killed after tortured by his wife along her lover. Police arrested the wife of Ghulam and further investigation was underway.