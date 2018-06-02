Share:

SADIQABAD-A local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) criticised the outgoing government of PML-N for it's indifferent to the education sector of Punjab province.

During a media talk here, Rana Naeem Khan said that despite their claims of expenditure of billions of rupees on education sector, the vacant posts in schools and colleges stood testimony to the fact that the PML-N government had never been sincere to the uplift of education in Punjab. "There are 45 seats of lecturers that are vacant in Punjab," he said, adding that the department was not recruiting non-teaching staff on 13,000 seats. He said that people could not be fooled through the construction of roads and bridges. "They seek a solution to their basic problems first," he maintained. He flayed the outgoing PLM-N government for neglecting education and health departments. He termed it a worst form of oppression. "They also failed to provide basic facilities of life to the masses," he criticised.

On the other hand, local PTI sources say that party chairman Imran Khan and general secretary Jahangir Khan Tareen would visit Bhong Sharif after Eidul Fitr on invitation of Sardar Raees Mehboob Ahmed Khan. The PTI chairman would meet the party workers. He would also address a public meeting.