rawalpindi - A local leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was shot and injured by two assailants in the Barki Jadid area, limits of Police Station Gujar Khan, sources informed The Nation on Saturday.

The wounded leader of N League was rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for medical treatment where he was identified as Ziafat Hussain. Ziafat Hussain is President PML-N Youth Wing Gujar Khan and is also party ticket aspirant for contesting elections 2018 in PP-9, they said.

According to sources, Ziafat Hussain left his house to go to Data Bhutt Jatli at 9:35am when two assailants riding on a motorcycle targeted him outside his house. They said the attackers fired at him and a bullet hit in his leg. The attackers managed escape from the scene while the maimed person was rushed to THQ Hospital for medical treatment.

On calling, police investigators inspected crime scene and recorded statements of eyewitnesses.

Police on application of wounded man registered an attempted murder case against unknown attackers and begun investigation. PML-N leader Ziafat Hussain, while talking to The Nation, accused his political opponents in Gujar Khan of sending paid killers to take his life in a bid to get party ticket for general elections. He, however, had not nominated any person.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Gujar Khan Ishtiaq Cheema, when contacted, confirmed the attack on N league local leader. He said police have launched manhunt to trace the fleeing attackers after filing a case against them.

Meanwhile, the dead body of a youngster was found in a seasonal nullah at Habib Lane on Adiala Road, the precinct of PS Saddar Bairooni. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to DHQ Hospital for post-mortem. The identification of the dead youngster was not ascertained so far. A police officer told The Nation the youngster died after drowning into nullah. He said police also recovered a motorcycle and pair of shoes from the scene that belonged to the deceased. He said police are making efforts to find out the family of the deceased.

Separately, a man was shot and injured at Dhoke Haji Niaz Ali by his brother-in-law for contracting second marriage. The victim was identified as Nadim, who was rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medical treatment. Police registered a case against the attacker and begun investigation.

According to sources, Nadim had contracted second marriage and started living in a rented house at Dhoke Haji Niaz Ali. On the day of incident, his brother-in-law entered his house and opened fire at him. As a result, Nadim sustained bullet injury and was shifted to hospital. The attacker managed escape from the scene.