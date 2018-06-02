Share:

HAFIZABAD-The differences between PML-N District President Afzal Hussain Tarar and ex-MPA Malik Fiaz Ahmad Awan have divided the party workers.

According to Malik Gul Nawaz Phool Awan of PML-N, Opposition Leader in the Municipal Committee Hafizabad Malik Fiaz would announce his dissociation with PML-N and shortly announce to join PTI.

According to PML-N sources, the PML-N had decided not to award PA ticket to Malik Fiaz Awan and his decision would be only to grab MPA slot. The PML-N sources further said that the workers of the party would give crushing defeat to the PTI candidates in the upcoming election as Hafizabad district was and is invincible fortress of the party.

A notorious proclaimed offender of Faisalabad district wanted by the Faisalabad police in connection with the murder of five persons for the past 13 years has been dramatically rounded up by the Hafizabad police.

According to police source, PO Mumtaz had murdered five persons in Satiana district Faisalabad in 2005 and since then he remained absconder. On the secret information, the Hafizabad police raided Thatha Bhoon near Kassoki and arrested the accused. The police had announced head money of Rs200,000 for his arrest.