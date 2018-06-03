Share:

BADIN - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is popular among the masses and it has always assisted the poor people of Sindh. This was said by Gul Muhammad Jakhrani, PPP district coordinator.

He said that some conspirators were engaged to harm the party but the PPP was popular among the masses. He said that it was discussed in social media and news published in different dailies that party has decided the contestants for Badin. He expressed his irrelevance of such news. He said that parliamentary board would decide the destiny of contestants.

Jakhrani said that the PPP leadership was not panicked but bold and determined to defeat the opponents. He said that he has not commented in connection of the PPP contestants for Badin and such news was baseless and irrelevant. He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari could lead the masses and tackle the issues the country.

APPEAL

Resident of Hafiz Otho Village Muhammad Salman along with his wife and two babies appealed for financial assistance for medical treatment at Badin Press Club on Saturday. While talking to media, he said that he was suffering of chronic disease for long and could not tolerate medical expenses.

He said doctors have advised him for medical treatment at Agha Khan Hospital Karachi or abroad adding, he appealed the authorities concerned for financial assistance for medical treatment.