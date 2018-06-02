Share:

SADIQABAD-In view of the upcoming elections, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has started electioneering for party's success.

PPP Minority Wing South Punjab president Basrohi expressed these remarks during an address to mediamen here the other day.

He said that the PPP would contest the general election under the leadership of its chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He claimed that important political figures of the country were defecting to the PPP, adding that it stood testimony to the increasing popularity of the party. He stated the PPP would field those candidates to contest elections who had rendered sacrifices for the party. He claimed that the PPP would win the general election with public assistance. "The PPP would sweep election in South Punjab," he said, adding that no party would be able to compete with the PPP. "The PPP has always worked for the welfare of the poor and deprived segments of society," he said, adding that the PPP's ongoing mass contact campaign would bring positive results in general election.

On the other hand, local PPP sources say that the PPP can gain victory on three of six National Assembly seats and six of thirteen Provincial Assembly seats. The sources say that Qutb Fareed Koreja is PPP candidate from NA-175, Hamid Saeed Kazmi from NA-176, Makhdoom Shahabuddin from NA-177, Makhdoom Mustafa Mehmood NA-178, Mian Amir Shehbaz from NA-179 and Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood from NA-180. Local PPP leadership expects a big change in politics of South Punjab with PPP chairman Bilawal's visit. It is to be noted that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was scheduled to visit Rahim Yar Khan on 1st of June but his visit was delayed due to his engagement in other political activities in view of upcoming polls.