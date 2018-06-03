Share:

Karachi - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday decided to submit a requisition to the Senate to convene a session of the upper house of the parliament to debate any possible delay in the general elections scheduled for July 25.

The announcement was made by Opposition Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman along with former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah and other PPP leaders during a press conference at PPP Media Cell on Saturday afternoon.

“This is an important and serious issue and the PPP wants to summon the session to debate it,” Senator Rehman said. She said the PPP was in contact with its allies in the Senate to get their signatures for requisition of the Senate session. She said the PPP would move every constitutional institution to play its role to ensure the next general elections on time.

“The top leadership of the PPP is mulling these issues and will not allow anyone to delay the elections at any cost,” she said. She said that court decisions should not be made in the air without realizing the ground realities. She said the PPP wanted the elections on time as per rules and procedures. Although the election commission has set July 25 as election date, she said, the LHC decision had disturbed the schedule.

The PPP senator said that nomination forms were prepared through an act of the parliament and their suspension was not child’s play. Only the parliament has the authority to amend it, she said.

“There is nothing, which is of concern in the nomination forms and it is wrong that forms were amended to conceal monetary details of parliamentarians,” she said, adding that amendments to the forms were not made by a single party; they were made through a consensus decision. Responding to a query, Rehman said the world is watching closely if power transition in Pakistan takes place peacefully or not.

Former opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah said the PPP does not want delay of even a single day in the elections. He said that confusion was being spread by decisions made by Lahore and Balochistan High Courts about delimitation of electoral constituencies, the last-minute resolution passed by the Balochistan Assembly to delay the elections for one month and KP chief minister’s letter to the election commission on delimitations.

He however applauded the chief justice of Pakistan for throwing his support behind the demand for timely elections in the country.

Former chairman of Senate Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that challenging the nomination forms would put question marks on Senate elections as they were also held under the same act.

Meanwhile, two meetings of the PPP Central Election Board were held at Bilawal House on Saturday to discuss nomination of party candidates in Balochistan and Sindh provinces for the next general elections. Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari chaired the meetings. Former prime ministers Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervez Ashraf, Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Faryal Talpur, former chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah and Senator Sherry Rehman attended the meetings. Those who attended meeting from Balochistan were PPP Balochistan President Ali Madad Jattak, Iqbal Shah, former deputy chairman of Senate Sabir Baloch, Sadiq Umrani and Ghazala Golo.

The meeting on Sindh candidates was attended by Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Manzoor Wassan, Waqar Mehdi, Saeed Ghani and Shagufta Jumani.

Abdullah Zafar