KARACHI - Scores of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Saturday attacked the party’s provincial headquarters over award of party tickets for the general elections to “irrelevant people”.

Police and party officials said the attackers were not outsiders; they belong to the party.

The incident took place at Insaf House on Shahrah-e-Faisal on Saturday evening when a meeting of party’s parliamentary board was under way at the party headquarters. Scores of angry workers barged in and vandalised the party’s office. They raised slogans against party’s senior leaders Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Arif Alvi. The meeting was attended by PTI’s Karachi President Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Arif Alvi, Imran Ismail, Ali Zaidi, Haleem Adil Sheikh and Liaquat Jatoi.

The party workers appealed to party chairman Imran Khan to visit Karachi and personally look into the matter of award of party tickets. They said the parliamentary board was taking decisions on the basis of its likes and dislikes rather than merit. Angry party workers vandalised the property, broke doors and windows and wrote phrases like “Karachi president usurping seats of candidates”, “Go Arif Alvi go” and “Naqvi Na Manzoor” on the walls of the party office.

PTI leaders and police officials said that the office was attacked by party workers after PTI Chairman Imran Khan named Firdous Shamim Naqvi as candidate in the PS102 constituency in Karachi.

PTI senior leader Imran Ismail said that attackers were not outsiders. “They were from us. They were about 300 to 400. They were angry with some leaders of the party,” he said.

Extra contingent of law enforcers reached the scene after the incident. However, no arrest was made as the situation had already been calm down. Police officials said they were not allowed by the party to take action against the attackers. “The party administration has not allowed us to visit the office premises,” said SHO of the Tipu Sultan Police Station. He said, “It seems it was their internal matter and not an act of terrorism or crime.” He said the party was trying to resolve the issue on its own.