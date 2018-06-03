Share:

KARACHI - At least two Rangers troops sustained bullet injuries in a terror attack on a check-post on the outskirts of the city on Saturday. Security officials claimed the attacker blew himself up when the Rangers retaliated.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, a suicide bomber attempted to attack the Rangers check post. However, Rangers troops foiled the attack.

A suspected suicide bomber resorted to firing on the Rangers check post during snap checking being carried out at the check post, the Rangers spokesperson said. "An exchange of fire between the attacker and the security forces also took place. Later, the attacker blew himself up when the Rangers troops repulsed the attack," he said.

The Rangers spokesperson said that Rangers were doing snap checking in katcha areas between Sindh and Balochistan in order to avoid any possible act of terrorism. "These katcha areas are being used by the suspects for hiding," the spokesperson explained. "The Rangers troops during snap checking attempted to intercept a suspect. However, the suspect opened fire instead of surrendering." The spokesperson said that troops retaliated and resorted to indiscriminate firing on the attacker. As a result, his suicide vest exploded, he said. He said that suspect's possible target was Rangers check post.

The injured troops were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment while body of the suspected bomber was moved to Edhi morgue for identification and further investigation.

Experts from bomb disposal squad also rushed to the explosion site to examine the blast site. Their initial report suggests that it was a suicide bombing.

Extra contingent of law enforcers including police and Rangers also reached the site. A search operation was also under way at the blast site. Police, Rangers and intelligence officials were collecting evidence.

According to a statement issued by the Sindh Police spokesperson, Inspector General of Sindh Police Allah Dino Khowaja has taken notice of the reports and sought a detailed report on the police action from Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) West Zone Amir Farooqui.