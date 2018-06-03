Share:

Karachi - Just like mainstream political parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), religious parties too want the election process to begin on time and general elections to be held as per schedule.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Huq has said his party will not accept any proposal on delay in the upcoming general elections. Addressing an Iftar dinner at Banaras Chowk on Saturday, Siraj said that some people were in favour of postponement of the elections to get the desired results, but the JI would resist any such move.

“The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) will hold those who looted the national exchequer accountable and send all of them to jail,” Siraj said, adding that MMA would make the general elections ‘a day for accountability’ for the corrupt politicians and would continue its struggle to make Pakistan an Islamic and prosperous country.

The Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) spokesman said that his party too wanted that elections should be held on time as well as in a transparent manner. He said that ASWJ would field its candidates across the country, including Karachi. When asked that whether his party would make alliance with other parties, he said that it was in talks with as many as 10 parties in the entire country, but nothing was final as yet.

“ASWJ wants elections to be held on the announced date, July 25, 2018. We were about to get nomination papers today (Saturday) but the ECP could not kick off the process owing to some issues,” he said.

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) spokesperson Ali Ahmer said while talking to The Nation that his party would not entertain any idea for delaying the electoral process.

He demanded that fair and free elections should be held on scheduled time. He said that MWM was quite ready for the upcoming elections and had fielded its candidates in the constituencies of national and provincial assemblies throughout Pakistan. He hinted that MWM may form an electoral alliance with like-minded parties, saying that his party was holding dialogue with other parties but nothing was final as yet.

The confusion arose when the Balochistan Assembly passed a resolution, demanding delay in the elections to make it convenient for voters to cast their votes. According to mover of the resolution, weather conditions in the province would be very severe in July and it would be very difficult for voters to go out to cast their votes. The outgoing chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak had also written a letter to the ECP and asked it to reconsider elections in FATA, which was recently merged with KP. Besides, orders of the Lahore High Court and Baluchistan High Court had also assailed the nomination papers and delimitations, respectively.