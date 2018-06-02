Share:

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM-Atmosphere in Hujra Shah Muqeem is mournful since the demise of renowned religious scholar Maulana Ibrahim Khalil here the other day. Thousands of people had attended his funeral. People from all parts of the country are still visiting Markazi Jamia Ahle Hadith, Chunian Road [his house] to condole his death with the bereaved heirs. The deceased had spent his whole life in promotion of the teachings of Islam. At Jamia Ahle Hadith, his heirs have placed a book in which thousands of people have written comments describing the services of Maulana Ibrahim for the spread of Islamic teachings.