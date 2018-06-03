Share:

rawalpindi - Robbers Saturday struck at two different places in the district and looted gold, cash, mobile phones and other valuables.

In the first incident, a gang of four robbers having sophisticated weapons in their hands stormed into house of Master Karamat, a local politician, in Panjgiran and made the entire family hostage at gunpoint. Later on, the robbers collected 140 tolas of gold ornaments, 1000 Euros, $500 and Rs0.4 million Pakistani currency. In the second incident, a gang of three robbers entered a chemist store at Afshan Colony, the precinct of PS Race Course, and thrashed the salesman besides looting cash and mobile phone from him.

The victim lodged a complaint with police seeking legal action against the robbers. Police registered a case and begun investigation with no arrest or recovery of booty so far.