LEEDS - Pakistan suffered a batting collapse after captain Sarfraz Ahmed opted to bat first in the second Test against England at Headingley on Friday. Pakistan, who have a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series, were bowled out for a paltry 174. Amidst the poor batting performance, 19-year-old Shadab Khan's 52-ball 56 was the lone standout for the visitors. In a post match conference, when the young leg-spinner was asked if he wanted to turn into a batsman like Steve Smith, who started out as a bowler but later turned into a batsman, Shadab said "not yet".

"He's (Smith) my favourite, but not yet. I didn't go as a batsman, the focus is on being a bowling all-rounder, just play as a bowling all-rounder," Shadab said.

Shadab inspired a late-order revival as Pakistan's last three wickets added 95 runs. He scored an impressive 48-ball fifty featuring nine boundaries. Talking about how he revived Pakistan against England on Day 1 of the 2nd Test, Shadab said, "There was seam and swing when I was batting. I was only trying to do what I know." "Whenever I go in to bat, I take it as my last innings. I try to go as long as I can. Because the more time you spend on the crease, the more you will score," the 19-year-old further remarked. "I try to punish the ball that is in my area," he explained. This is Shadab's third fifty in successive Tests. Prior to this, he had scored 55 against Ireland and 52 against England at Lord's.