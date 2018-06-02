Share:

LONDON-The Spice Girls want to headline Glastonbury. Mel C has revealed that after all five members of the group - including Geri Horner, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham - met up at Geri’s house earlier this year to discuss the band, they now have their sights set on the famous music festival.

Asked about her ambitions for the group, Mel told The Daily Mirror: ‘’Glastonbury’’.

Mel also revealed that the group are now closer than ever and all of their previous difficulties are now ‘’water under the bridge’’.

She told BANG Showbiz: ‘’We’re all great mates and looking at opportunities. It’s part of life’s rich tapestry. It’s like a soap opera, the Spice Girls .’’

And she added that Mel whatever they end up doing, it has to be all of them wanting to do it and ‘’good enough’’ for their fans.

She said: ‘’I will always be a Spice Girl, I’m incredibly proud to be part of the Spice Girls and I perform songs on stage at my solo gigs, I do Spice Girls songs but it’s a tricky one because if there are certain members of the band who don’t want to get on stage, I want to make sure whatever we do as the Spice Girls we all do.

‘’We want to make sure it’s the right thing and it’s totally befitting of the band and of the fans. We have incredible fans around the world who still support us so we just don’t want to do anything that isn’t good enough.’’

While they are all closer than ever now, Mel admitted it was ‘’utterly devastating’’ when Geri quit the Spice Girls in 1998.

The 45-year-old singer - who was known as Ginger Spice in the group’s heyday - shocked fans around the world when she decided to leave the band midway through their ‘Spiceworld’ European tour 20 years ago and Mel says it came as a huge blow to the rest of the band.

Mel admitted: ‘’It was devastating.

‘’We were on tour at the time, we had two shows left to do, and then we had a little break before a three-month tour of the US.

‘’To lose a member of the band was utterly devastating. We lost a member and a friend. She had her reasons.’’

Geri had previously claimed she felt she had no choice than to quit because she could no longer communicate with her bandmates.