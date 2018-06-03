Share:

Famous? People think I'm homeless person

PARIS - US Open champion Sloane Stephens claims she is so unfazed by being a Grand Slam champion that people could mistake her for a homeless person. The 25-year-old American stunned the sport -- as well as herself -- last year when she raced to victory in New York. "I normally look like -- I wouldn't say a homeless person -- but I look like not very presentable," she explained. "Not on purpose, but I'm just very, like, sweats -- like I probably have four pairs of these sweats and I just rotate them. So I'm that girl. I'm not really recognisable because I always have a hat on and I look kind of crazy. No one approaches me." The charismatic Stephens, at her highest seeding of 10 at a Slam, admits she is becoming a fan of Paris, even if finding the perfect ice cream is becoming a chore.–AFP

Sarah leads in US Women Open

MIAMI - Australian Sarah Jane Smith fired a second-round 67 to grab a four-shot clubhouse lead as dangerous weather halted play at the US Women's Open Friday. Smith carded her second straight five-under round for a 10-under total of 134, where thunderstorms led to extensive delays on a course that had been soaked earlier in the week. Seventy-eight players were unable to complete the second round, which was to resume early Saturday morning. Smith's fellow Australian Su Oh made it into the clubhouse on six-under 138 after a second-round 68. Oh said her effort included "nothing outstanding" although she putted well and dealt calmly with the challenges of the soggy course. "It's weird, because it's playing longer because it's so soft, but it's hot so the irons are going really far," said Oh.– AFP

Sterling sorry for late arrival at camp

LONDON - Gareth Southgate has revealed Raheem Sterling has apologised to his England team-mates after reporting late for their World Cup training camp. Sterling had been due to arrive last Tuesday, a day later than the bulk of the squad due to a personal commitment which delayed his post-season holiday in Jamaica. But his return flight stopped in Miami rather than continuing direct to England, meaning he did not arrive until the following morning. Sterling phoned ahead to warn of the delay, but England boss Southgate took him aside to discuss the matter further when he belatedly checked in at the national football centre. Southgate has made it clear he demands the highest professional standards and the 23-year-old got the message that he had to take his England commitments seriously. –AFP

Ramos releases World Cup anthem

MADRID - Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos released Friday an anthem for Spain's 2018 World Cup campaign which he co-wrote with Spanish flamenco fusion singer Demarco Flamenco. The 32-year-old Spain captain uploaded on his Instagram page a short video teaser of the song, which he is seen performing with Flamenco, a former gas canister distributor. "I always keep my promises. This is what my friend Demarco Flamenco and I have been working on. Warming up for the World Cup," Ramos wrote alongside the video which has been seen nearly four million times. The lyrics include: "Come on, Spain, raise your voice; scream loudly, shout that goal. Thinking big we will achieve the best, fighting together, towards the star with honour. We have to try. May La Roja shine once more."–AFP

World Cup fever hits France

PARIS - Over 7.6 million viewers tuned in to French television's TF1 to see France thump Italy 3-1 in Nice in their second World Cup warm up game, according to figures released Saturday. The Friday evening prime time slot featuring a sumptuous goal from Ousmane Dembele only just edged out Monday's viewing figures of 6.9 million who tuned in to watch France beat Ireland 2-0 in a deluge. Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti grabbed the opening goal before Italy cut the deficit before the break through Leonardo Bonucci. French poster boy and playground favourite Antoine Griezmann, also reported to be joining Barcelona, added a second from the penalty spot before Dembele's lob stole the show. TF1 will show 28 World Cup games from the World Cup which gets underway in two weeks across Russia.–AFP