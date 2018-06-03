Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has observed that Pakistan’s current export portfolio is marred by a lack of diversification, as few products are exported by some exporters to limited markets. So, a major enhancement in exports requires huge and wide structural reforms.

LCCI Standing Committee on Economic Reforms Chairman Kashif Anwar said that National Export Growth Strategy is essential to boost exports, transforming the export sector structurally in the long-term.

He said that the Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2015-18 has already identified the focus products and focus markets, which can help turn around exports in the short term.

He urged the policy makers to take business community on board, who are the real stakeholders, in preparing policies to enhance exports so that fast widening trade deficit could be reduced, which is prerequisite for economic growth. Kashif Anwar suggested the relevant government departments to join heads with the private sector for finding out a methodology for increasing the exports of the country.

International image building is the need of the hour, besides formation of new trade specific export promotion agencies having independent budgets and policies. LCCI former vice president said that though energy shortage and law and order kept the economy hostage during the last many years, the government has a clear vision on the economic issues, which can help resolve their problems at the earliest.

He said that a quick turnaround can come from increasing competiveness of the existing export base and demand-led production of agricultural products, especially high value agriculture products. The long-term strategy needs structural reforms of the entire export sector, including high tech and innovative products, value-added exports commodities and market diversification towards unexplored markets like South America and Africa.