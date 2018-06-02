Share:

KASUR - Unidentified thieves stole cash, cell phones and other valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees in two different incidents here the other day.

Sarwar, resident of Rahim City, Pattoki submitted an application to Pattoki City police stating that he along with his family was out of home at a marriage ceremony. "In our absence, unidentified thieves broke in the house and stole cash and other valuables worth Rs700,000.

The police registered a case and launched investigation.

In Chak 44 Tara Garh, thieves stole Rs230,000 from a car showroom. Police were investigating.