Share:

Traffic has become the major issue of Pakistan, which is being on the rise in every corner of Pakistan. However, everyday 40% people are being fatality of traffic in Baluchistan and Punjab the most. In Baluchistan, this problem is accruing in coastal areas, Like Lasbeela, Hub, Gwadar and soon. Recently, in Gwadar two siblings passed away due to traffic jam and everyday such accidents are mushrooming in Baluchistan, Due to carelessness of concern authorities. Thus, the CM of Baluchistan and concern authorities are requested to look into matter and protect the lives of people.

SANAULLAH PENDAG,

Kech, May 7.