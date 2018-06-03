Share:

LAHORE - Justice (r) Sayed Zahid Hussain, Chairman Special Committee of Experts, constituted by the Supreme Court on the Orange Line Metro Train Project (OLMT-Project) paid a visit to the site to overview the progress and speed of work at GPO Chowk, Supreme Court Registry, Shah Chiragh Building, Andrew's Church and Mauj Darya shrine and mosque. Project Director Hammadul Hassan, Chief Resident Engineer NESPAK Imran Badar and Project Director Archaeology M Naeem Iqbal and others were also present. In between boundary wall and footpath towards Supreme Court Registry, there was a strip of land earmarked for greenbelt and the strip of land was in depression, dusty and as such hazardous for pedestrians. The chairman directed LDA authorities, the executing agency, to immediately backfill the said strip of land to the level of footpath to avoid any mishap. The road leading to Shah Chiragh Building from the main road was uneven and in bad shape. The chairman directed LDA officials to renovate the said road. Major work on the main road in front of the Supreme Court Registry and GPO has been completed, and the LDA authorities were directed to remove green sheets and scaffolding from the said buildings. Renovation work inside Andrew's Church was going on. Priest of the church, who was present there, expressed his satisfaction over the renovation work being carried out by the LDA.