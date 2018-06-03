Share:

BAJAUR:- Two people were killed and three others injured when a youth opened fire on his father and other family members in Salarzai Tehsil of Bajaur, officials told. They said the incident happened in Kohi village on late Friday night. According to them, Gul Khan and his family members were sitting at home to discuss a land dispute when Abdul Wali, son of Gul Khan, suddenly started firing on them. They said that five persons got critically injured in the incident. Two of them died on the way to District Headquarters Hospital, Khar. The administration has launched an investigation into the incident.–Staff Reporter