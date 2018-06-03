Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to facilitate Pakistani business community, the Uzbekistan embassy has simplified the visa procedure and now it will give visa to the entrepreneurs within one day after submission of an online request, diplomats said.

Uzbekistan is manufacturing high-quality home appliances, automotive, heavy-duty trucks, earthmoving machinery and agricultural equipment which can be exported to Pakistan, they said.

We are making equipment which is equalling to European machinery but it is cheaper which can help in the development of the brotherly country, said Jasur Saidahmedov and Shukhrat Sh Zaripov, Uzbek diplomats.

Talking to a group of Pakistani businessmen including Khalid Nawaz, Fauzia Qazi and Mr Zahid, they said that reforms implemented in Uzbekistan have opened new opportunities for development of trade and economic cooperation between the countries and motivate them to increase trade with Uzbekistan.

The new government has reduced the tariff of power and offered many other incentives to investors which can be of benefit to Pakistani businessmen, they added.

Pakistani can make effort to organize assembly production of Uzbek agriculture machinery in Punjab province while both countries can work on the organization of transport corridors.

The diplomats said that the trade and investment potential of Pakistan and Uzbekistan has improved and we are working on eliminating trade barriers.

We encourage all entrepreneurs to start trade activities as our government is providing every facility to foreign investors, they said, adding that we can cooperate in the fields of pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, leather goods and development of the tourism industry.