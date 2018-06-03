Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of Coordination of the Federation Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Malik Sohail Hussain has said that water has become an issue of life and death for Pakistan but it has yet to catch the attention of the politicians.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Malik Sohail Hussain said that water availability has dropped from 9000 cubic feet to 900 cubic feet in the last seventy years which is set to transform Pakistan into a desert.

He said that Pakistan is on its way to becoming the most water-scared country in the world as a neighboring country is destroying Pakistan through water terrorism but the government and opposition has no time to think about this critical issue, he added.

Malik Sohail Hussain, who has also served as SVP ICCI, said that a reduction of fifty percent has been recorded in the annual snowfall which has resulted in water shortage of almost sixty percent that is a great threat to farming communities and the whole population.

The Kharif crop season has been started without enough water. Rice, sugarcane, cotton, and maize are some of the key crops of the season. Non-availability of water at such a critical time of sowing season is bound to impact food production.

Higher temperatures increase the water demand for both agriculture and domestic consumption and can trigger a full-blown crisis, especially when it is not available.