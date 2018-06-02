Share:

OKARA - Seven persons including three women were booked for thrashing a woman and her daughter on refusal to give the latter's hand in marriage at 12/1R village here the other night.

According to Satghara police, Azra Bibi, wife of Yousuf Baloch, and her daughter Fakhra Yousuf were busy in domestic chores at home when their relatives Riaz, Mumtaz, Imran, Hussain, Zubeda Bibi, Abida Bibi and Riaz Bibi, armed with batons and sticks, entered the house and thrashed Azra Bibi and her daughter. The accused wanted to Fakhra's hand in marriage. On refusal, they thrashed the girl and her mother. The police registered a case and were looking into the matter.

GIRL RAPED: A girl was allegedly raped at 6/D village, Kalasan Perramal. The rape victim "F", daughter of Abdur Razaq, was on her way when she was intercepted and allegedly raped by suspect Yasin, son of Noor Ahmed. Hujra Shah Muqeem police registered a case and launched investigation.