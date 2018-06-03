Share:

BRUSSELS:- Bomb disposal experts have defused a Second World War shell found during building work at Brussels’ international airport, officials said on Saturday. The shell was discovered during excavation work on part of the apron located “at a safe distance” from the terminal buildings, the airport said in a statement, meaning there was no danger to passengers and no disruption to flights. Construction work was halted and a 100-metre (yards) safety perimeter put in place when the shell was found, the airport said. Belgium’s military bomb disposal squad, known by the acronym DOVO, was called in to neutralise the device overnight. “DOVO was able to dismantle the shell without having to detonate it.–AFP