ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police arrested 151 outlaws during the last week and recovered looted items worth more than Rs24.3 million from them, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said that following directions of IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed had directed all police officials to accelerate their efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest.

As per the orders of Islamabad police chief, he further said, renewed efforts were made and the police achieved remarkable success. “Owing these efforts, 44 dacoity/robbery and car-lifting cases were traced and 53 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items worth Rs. 19.5 million including gold ornaments from them,” the spokesman said. The police also arrested 15 absconders during the same period while eight persons were held for their involvement in bootlegging and drug-peddling activities. Besides this, 2.290 kilogram hashish, 110 gram heroin and 19 bottle wines were also recovered from the accused. The police also arrested 14 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 13 pistols, one Kalashnikov and 38 rounds. Moreover, the police nabbed 61 other accused for their alleged involvement in crime cases of various nature, according to the officials.

While reviewing the police performance, DIG (Operations) has appreciated it and said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such activities would have to face action as per law.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with police in curbing activities of such elements.