KARACHI - As many as 35,500 police personnel would perform security duties across Sindh on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

This was informed in an Eid-ul-Fitr contingency plan submitted to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Dr Syeed Kaleem Imam.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the IGP reviewed the contingency plans for Karachi and other ranges of police in the province.

According to Karachi police report, some 15,000 officers and Jawans would perform security duty to protect 1367 mosques, Eidgahs, Imambarghas, and open places during Eid prayers in the metropolis.

More than 20,700 police personnel would be deployed for security duties at Sukkur, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad ranges.

IGP Sindh instructed police to ensure patrolling, picketing, snap checking, surveillance as well as the deployment of plain cloth police personnel in all sensitive places of the province.

The IGP said all the Station House officers will, themselves, supervise police picketing, patrolling, snap checking and other security measures while all Section officers will ensure smooth traffic flow in their concerned jurisdictions.