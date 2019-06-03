Share:

Karachi - Sindh Rangers on Sunday claimed to have apprehended nine suspected criminals during intelligence-based raids in different areas of the metropolis.

According to rangers’ spokesman, the paramilitary soldiers carried out targeted raids in Memon Goth, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Korangi, Garden, Soldier Bazaar and Zaman town areas and apprehended nine criminals, involved in several criminal activities.

Rangers claimed that weapons, drugs and looted goods were also recovered from the possession of detainees.

During checking of vehicles at Rangers Hub check post, the rangers recovered 36530 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel in a week.