LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said there is a clear message for the corrupt elements that the government will not halt the process of accountability or deviate from its commitment of holding the corrupt accountable.

“We will not compromise on meritocracy and transparency. We are all accountable to the public. The opposition badly failed to instigate the public against the government to cover its corruption,” he said while addressing an Iftar diner hosted in honour of special children.

Holding the past governments responsible for present economic mess, the governor said that country plunged into foreign debt due to bad governance and plunder of the past rulers. “We have inherited a collapsed economy and that’s why people are suffering and facing problems. Time is not far away when we will resolve all economic issues by getting back every looted penny from plunderers,” he said, adding that accountability process will continue despite opposition’s hue and cry.

He said the Pakistan Army had sacrificed a lot to end terrorism and restore peace in the troubled areas. “Stern action will be taken against people who will break law and constitution,” he said.

He said that special children were part of society and it was government’s responsibility to share happiness with these children. He said that over 35,000 people visited Governor’s House for Iftar dinner during the holy month of Ramazan and more than 90 per cent of them visited Governor’s House for the very first time. “Not a single penny has been spent from national exchequer on these Iftar dinners. As per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, Governor’s House doors are open for everyone and will remain open,” he said.